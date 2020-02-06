Hamilton police respond to Tim Hortons for reports of woman with knife

Hamilton police say a woman was taken to hospital for assessment after police responded to reports of a person in crisis at a local Tim Hortons.

Officers were called to the donut shop at 65 Ottawa St. North around 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

Investigators say a woman was carrying a knife inside the restaurant and police were concerned for her well-being.

The woman was transported to hospital for care.

A photograph taken by a CHCH News viewer appears to show a Hamilton police officer carrying a large silver knife as he walks back to a police cruiser.

Police say no one was hurt.