Hamilton police release new information in fatal hit and run

Hamilton Police Service has released new information about a hit-and-run collision that claimed the life of a 29-year-old man.

On Sunday, police were called to the area of Upper Wellington St. at Inverness Ave. around 12:15 a.m.

Police say a man was hit by a dark grey 2010 Dodge Caravan and died at the scene from his injuries.

Investigators have now revealed the victim was lying on the road moments before being struck by the vehicle.

It is believed the collision caused damage to the undercarriage and the front lower bumper of the van. It was last seen travelling southbound on Upper Wellington St. and then westbound on Queensdale Ave.

Police released an image of the suspect vehicle on Tuesday.

Police have also identified two vehicles, a light-coloured four-door sedan and a light-coloured four-door sedan with tinted windows, that were travelling southbound on Upper Wellington St. seconds before the collision.

Detectives are urging the drivers of those vehicles, the driver of the suspect vehicle and anyone who was in the area shortly before 12:30 a.m. on Sunday to contact police immediately.