Hamilton police release image of vehicle wanted in hit and run

Hamilton police have released an image of a vehicle wanted in a hit and run on the Hamilton mountain that killed a pedestrian.

Just after midnight on Sunday Jan. 12, a 29-year-old man was struck and killed on Upper Wellington St at Inverness Ave. Police say the vehicle did not stop and continued driving southbound on Upper Wellington and then westbound on Queensdale Ave.

Police are looking for a dark grey, 2010 Dodge Caravan, believed to have damaged to the undercarriage and front lower bumper.

If you have any information that could help police you are asked to call Detective Constables (905) 546-4753 or (905) 546-4755 or CrimeStoppers.