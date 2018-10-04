Hamilton police recover stolen motorcycles, tools and tires

Two people are facing multiple charges after police recovered roughly $35,000 worth of stolen property from a Smithville home and a storage unit in Hamilton.

Police launched an in-depth investigation in early September into a “known offender” who was believed to be responsible for a number of break and enters in Hamilton.

Shawn Hunt, 33, and Lindsay Oak, 32, were arrested on September 26.

Police executed search warrants at a home in Smithville and a storage locker in Hamilton connected to Smith and Oak.

They seized a number of items stolen during break and enters in Hamilton including motorcycles, power tools, lawnmowers and equipment from job sites.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and they believe additional charges will be laid.

Anyone with additional information that could help police with this investigation is asked to call Detective Sergeant Emidio Evangelista at 905-546-2991.