Hamilton Police recover 3 sets of stolen licence plates and a stolen car.

Yesterday morning an off-duty police officer found a rolled over pick up truck in the area of First Road and Regional Road 20. The vehicle had been badly damaged and abandoned. A K9 search came up with nothing and police have checked with local hospitals and taxis companies, but no information was gathered there either.

The licence plates on the pick-up had been stolen from the Dunville area. The car that the stolen licence plates came from was traded to a man outside of Hamilton. All valuable items for the truck have been seized by police, along with the grey 2000 GMC Sierra. The licence plates are with the Ministry of Transportation.

Then just before 9 am a police officer noticed stolen plates on a silver Volkswagen Passat near Melrose Ave. N. and Cannon St. E. Those plates were reported stolen to police on May 25th.

A 37 year-old Hamilton man, who was driving the car, was arrested and charged with driving with a suspended licence, and possesion of stolen property under $5000.

A 36 year-old woman, who owned the car, was arrested and charged with possesion of stolen property under $5000.

Then this morning just before 2:30 am police saw a car driving erratically near Kenilworth Ave N. When the pulled the car over, the driver ran away. The white 2013 Volkswagen Jetta had been reported stolen on June 3rd. The licence plates on this car were also stolen.