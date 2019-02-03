Hamilton police provide update on murder with crime family connections

Hamilton police have released more information regarding Hamilton’s first homicide of the year.

Forty-three-year-old Cece Luppino was found dead inside 56 Mountain Brow Blvd. on Hamilton Mountain Wednesday.

Experts say that Cece’s family has ties to the mob.

Police say that a man walked through the neighbouring property at 52 Mountain Brow Blvd. and into the victim’s open garage. After the shooting, the suspect fled southbound on Rendell Blvd.

Police say they believe the shooting happened just after 3 p.m. Lupino was found dead by a family member in the home about three hours later.

The suspected shooter is described as a black man with an average or athletic build. He was wearing a black waist-length winter coat, black pants, black boots, black toque, and grey shirt.

Police are not sure if the man was working alone or with an accomplice. A dark coloured, four-door sedan was seen in the area around the time of the incident and may be involved.

Police say that the incident was targeted.

While the Luppino family name is known to police, they say Cece didn’t have a criminal record.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Hamilton police or Crime Stoppers.