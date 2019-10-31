Hamilton police name new deputy chief

Hamilton police board has appointed a new deputy chief.

Ryan Diodati, a 23-year member of the service, was promoted to the job today at Central police station.

He has a long resume that stretches to many different areas within the police force such as Emergency Response Unit, Public Order Unit, and the Domestic Violence Resource Unit.

He was the leading investigator in several major cases that partnered with domestic and international law enforcement agencies.

He was sworn in by Mayor Fred Eisenberger who said,

“We looked across the country for the right candidate for our Deputy Chief and we are pleased to say we found the best candidate within our own service. Ryan’s exemplary skills and reputation as an excellent police leader will serve the City of Hamilton exceptionally well for the future”.

Diodati takes over for Dan Kinsella who left his position back in July 2019.

Diodati will officially begin his new position on November 3, 2019.