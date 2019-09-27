Hamilton police nab 4 drivers for failing to stop for school bus

Hamilton police say four drivers were charged with failing to stop for a school bus in the month of September.

The first incident happened on Sept. 16 on Highway 6 near Binkley Crt. Officers were set up to monitor vehicles that were allegedly passing school buses while children were getting on board.

Shortly after 8 a.m., a 48-year-old man was pulled over after his minivan passed a bus that had stopped southbound on Highway 6 to pick up a student.

Just over a week later, a 64-year-old woman was issued a ticket for passing a bus that had its lights flashing and the front arm extended with the stop sign on Rymal Rd. near Konstantine Crt.

On Thursday, a 77-year-old woman and a 42-year-old woman were caught passing a bus on Rymal Rd.

All four drivers were charged with failing to stop for a school bus under the Ontario Highway Traffic Act.

“In accordance with the law, the drivers have fifteen days to respond to the court with their intentions to deal with the matter,” said Hamilton police in a news release. “If found guilty of the offence, penalties can include up to a $2000 fine and six demerit points.”

Hamilton police are reminding drivers of their responsibility to stop for school buses when they have stopped and activated their emergency equipment.