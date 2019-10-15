Hamilton police make arrest in catalytic converter theft investigation

A 36-year-old man has been arrested in connection after dozens of catalytic converters were stolen from vehicles in the city.

The catalytic converter is a component of a vehicle’s exhaust system and contains “high-value metal” which is often sold at scrap metal yards.

Since May, Hamilton police say there have been roughly 61 reported thefts of the device.

Most of the thefts have happened overnight but some were “brazen daytime thefts” where thieves crawled under the vehicle and cut out the catalytic converter in less than two minutes.

Last Thursday, David Stewart, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with mischief under $5,000 and fail to comply probation.

Police say more charges are expected to be laid.

Hamilton police are reminding vehicle owners to take precautions to help keep your vehicle safe including park vehicles in well-lit areas, park closer to pedestrian or vehicle traffic so it is not isolated, and check if the area has video surveillance.

Anyone with information that could help police with the investigation is asked to contact Det. Cst. Greg Blundson at 905-540-3819, or Det. Sgt. Andrea Torrie at 905-546-8937.