Hamilton police looking to speak with a person of interest in a homicide investigation

Hamilton police are searching for a person of interest from a homicide that happened last summer.

On Sunday, September 23, 2018   19-year-old Natshon Defreitas was shot and killed at an after party at 470 Beach Rd. in Hamilton.

It’s unclear if this male played a role in Defreitas’ death but detectives would like to speak to him.

Images below were captured before the murder from Modrn Nightclub on Hess St.

If you have any information that could assist police with the investigation contact Detective Andrew Coughlan at 905-546-3874

 

 



