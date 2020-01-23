Hamilton police looking to identify suspects involved in an organized theft ring

Hamilton Police are looking to identify three suspects involved in an organized theft ring targeting Best Buys in the GTA.

On January 9, around 3 p.m. police say three men entered the Best Buy in Ancaster. While inside the store they used a device to deactivate the theft-deterrent locks on high prices items so no alarm is triggered when leaving the store.

Their suspicious activity brought attention to store security and they were last seen getting into a 2014 black Mazda 6. Police believe other Best Buys have been targeted by the same people.

The first suspect is described as brown, approximately 30 years old, 5’10 with a medium build, wearing a grey jacket with fur, black hoodie, black sweat pants and shoes with white soles.

The second suspect is described as white, blonde hair, approximately 28-30 years old, 6’ft, with a heavy build. wearing a black Canada Goose jacket with fur on the hood, white shirt, black sweat pants and Nike shoes.

The last suspect is described as tanned, approximately 30-years-old, 6’2-6’3 with a slim build, wearing a black baseball cap, black jacket, white t-shirt, blue jeans, brown Timberlands shoe

They were seen driving a 2014, Black Mazda 6 with a Quebec Plate. If you have any information that you believe could assist Police, you are asked to contact the Staff Sergeant at (905)-546-3886 or CrimeStoppers.