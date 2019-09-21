Hamilton Police looking to identify pedestrian victim

Hamilton police continue their investigation into a hit and run that left an elderly man crossing the road with serious injuries.

Last night around 9 pm police says the man was crossing northbound on Main Street East, in the crosswalk on the west side of Sanford Avenue when he was struck by a dark coloured SUV travelling east along Main.

The senior was taken to the trauma center in critical but stable condition. Police are still looking to identify the victim who is white, aged 50-70 years, 5’11-6’2 inches tall, 240-250 pounds, stocky build wearing grey shorts, white t-shirt and white running shoes. The individual walks with the assistance of a cane.

Police say the suspect vehicle should have extensive damage to the front end and windshield. Police are asking anyone who may have seen it, including auto shops, to give them a call.