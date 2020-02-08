Hamilton Police looking for suspects after dog was shot

A German Shepherd was shot in the area of Brampton street and Dunn avenue just before 9:00 p.m. on Friday. Hamilton police are saying the homeowner let his dog out the front door as two male suspects approached the residence.

One of the suspects pulled out a firearm and shot the dog.

Police say the suspects were confronted by a female attending the residence. One of the male’s pointed the firearm at the female before the pair fled on foot. Police suspect this to have been a targeted shooting.

The suspects are described as two black males in their early twenties. The shooter had a thin build, wearing a black coat with red/white hoodies. The other man was 5’6 – 5’8 ft, heavy set, wearing a charcoal gray track suit and black Toque. The suspects ran westbound on Brampton street and northbound on Dunn avenue. Police are looking for witnesses and asking people to check their home security cameras.

The German Shepard was immediately transported to a veterinarian and will survive.

If you have any information that you believe could assist Police with the investigation into this crime you are asked to contact Detective Constable Lindsay Filice by calling 905-546-2921.