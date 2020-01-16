Hamilton police looking for rightful owners of 13 high-end bicycles

Hamilton police are trying to track down the rightful owners of more than a dozen bicycles that were recovered during a theft ring investigation.

On Dec. 24, 2019, police ended a two-month probe into a series of thefts involving high-end bikes.

The thieves targeted residential and commercial properties in Ancaster, Aldershot, and Dundas.

Police recovered 26 mountain bikes values at over $40,000. Investigators cross-referenced the serial numbers on the bikes with existing reports and reunited many owners with their property. However, a substantial number of bikes remain unclaimed.

Here is a list of the remaining recovered items.

BMX – Black frame with the word “BUTTER” in yellow on frame

Mountain Bike – CCM Vector – Black with lime green lettering on frame

Mountain Bike – Tropix Martinez – Red with black lettering on frame

Mountain Bike – Trek 820 Single Track – Black with silver lettering and red on frame

Mountain Bike – Rocky Mountain Flow 2 – Lime green with white and orange designs on frame

Mountain Bike – Rocky Mountain Soul – Red with white lettering on frame

Mountain Bike – RBK Titan – Red with lettering and black front fork with white lettering

Mountain Bike – Norco Nokanee – Black with white lettering on frame

Mountain Bike – KHS Alite 1000- Lime green with silver lettering – White Apple sticker on headset

Mountain Bike – Giant Yukon – Black with gold/silver lettering on frame

Mountain Bike – Giant Roam – Blue with black lettering on frame

Mountain Bike – Giant Anthem – Blue with black lettering on frame – 27.5 inch wheels

Mountain Bike – Gary Fisher – Blue with white lettering

If you believe you may be the owner of any of these bicycles, you are asked to email BEAR Unit Sgt. Frank De Vuono at fdevuono@hamiltonpolice.on.ca or Cst. Wayne Potter at wpotter@hamiltonpolice.on.ca and provide the serial number.