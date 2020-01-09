Hamilton police looking for a Cadillac Escalade involved in road rage incident

Hamilton police are investigating a road rage incident that may have led to gun shots on the Hamilton mountain.

On Wednesday, around 6:45 p.m, police say a vehicle travelling southbound on Upper James was involved in a collision when a black Cadillac Escalade pulled out of the Husky Gas station.

The drivers exchanged words and when both vehicles came to a stop at the intersection of Upper James and Twenty Rd, the victim heard multiple bangs believed to be shots fired from the Escalade.

There were no injuries to the driver or any damage to the vehicle.

The drive of the Escalade is described as male, white, between 22-28, wearing a baseball hat. The passenger was a white female with blonde hair in a bun.

If you have any information please contact the Mountain branch at 905-546-2389.