Hamilton Police look for witnesses in east-end shooting

Hamilton Police are searching for witnesses after an east-end shooting near an elementary school.

Officers were called about gunshots in the area of Brunswick St. and Melvin Ave., near Barton Ave. and Woodward Ave.

Police say those involved left the scene before they arrived.

As a precaution, Hillcrest School and the Umbrella Family Care Centre were put into a “hold and secure.”

Under a “hold and secure” outer doors are locked and no one is allowed to enter or leave the building.

Officers found a black Subaru SUV and shell casings believed to be involved in the incident.

They’re still looking for a red sedan also believed to be involved.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 905-546-2956.