Hamilton police locate body inside vacant building

By
Shayla Vize
-
Aberdeen death

Hamilton police are investigating after the body of a male was discovered inside a vacant building.

Emergency crews were called to 606 Aberdeen Ave. near Longwood Rd. around 9:45 a.m. Monday.

The building is owned by McMaster Innovation Park.

Alectra was forced to shut power off in the area, affecting roughly 938 homes and businesses. It was later restored around 11:45 a.m.

Police believe the death is not “suspicious in nature.”

