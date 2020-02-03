Hamilton police locate body inside vacant building

Hamilton police are investigating after the body of a male was discovered inside a vacant building.

Emergency crews were called to 606 Aberdeen Ave. near Longwood Rd. around 9:45 a.m. Monday.

NEW | F20004666 | MEDICAL | Loc: 600 Block ABERDEEN AV HAM @ STUDHOLME RD/LONGWOOD RD S | Units: E1 | 02/03/20 09:47 — HamOnt Fire Dept (@HFD_Incidents) February 3, 2020

The building is owned by McMaster Innovation Park.

Alectra was forced to shut power off in the area, affecting roughly 938 homes and businesses. It was later restored around 11:45 a.m.

All power has been restored after a Forced #Outage in #Hamilton affecting approx. 938 homes and businesses due to a request from emergency services for safety reasons. If you are still without power please call 905-522-6611 ^pa — Alectra (@alectranews) February 3, 2020

Police believe the death is not “suspicious in nature.”