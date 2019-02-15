;
Watch CHCH Live... 2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Hamilton police launch distracted driving, speeding blitz

Posted:       Last updated:
Category: Hamilton
Tags: crime, driving blitz, Hamilton Police Service, police

Hamilton police say officers will be out in full force this long weekend for their first driving blitz of 2019.

Police will be targeting distracted driving and speeding throughout the city from Feb. 15 to 18.

The “Long-Week-End” enforcement program will include high visibility of traffic enforcement in various areas of the city with strategic objectives towards public awareness and education.

“Violators who engage in high-risk driving behaviours threaten the safety of all motorists,” said Hamilton police in a news release.

Officers are hoping to reduce and eliminate collisions as well as encourage drivers to obey the basic rules of the road.



LATEST STORIES

OPP investigates after unknown substance poured into truck’s fuel tank

Abducted 11-year-old girl found dead inside Brampton home

Hamilton police launch distracted driving, speeding blitz

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php