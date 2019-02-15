Hamilton police launch distracted driving, speeding blitz

Hamilton police say officers will be out in full force this long weekend for their first driving blitz of 2019.

Police will be targeting distracted driving and speeding throughout the city from Feb. 15 to 18.

The “Long-Week-End” enforcement program will include high visibility of traffic enforcement in various areas of the city with strategic objectives towards public awareness and education.

“Violators who engage in high-risk driving behaviours threaten the safety of all motorists,” said Hamilton police in a news release.

Officers are hoping to reduce and eliminate collisions as well as encourage drivers to obey the basic rules of the road.