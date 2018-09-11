Hamilton police issue arrest warrant for murder suspect

Hamilton police have issued an arrest warrant for 24-year-old Saim Miro in connection with the 2016 death of a Hamilton bouncer.

Vincenzo Lofaro was shot and killed on May 13, 2016 outside Club 77 on King William St. where he was working as a doorman.

Several months after the shooting, four men were arrested and charged with first degree murder. In November 2017, Rebaz Resh, Waed Alabd Alnabi, Ammar Nabulsi and Joel Guerrero all pleaded guilty to their roles in the murder.

Hamilton police say their investigation has revealed Miro may have also been involved Lofaro’s death.

“Miro left the country prior to his arrest and is believed to be in Kurdistan in northern Iraq. Canada does not have an extradition treaty with Iraq,” said Hamilton police in a news release.

The Hamilton Police Service Major Crime Unit is asking anyone with further information that could help police to contact Detective Andrew Coughlan at 905-546-3874.

