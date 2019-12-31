Hamilton police investigating ‘suspicious incident’ after woman gets out of moving car

Hamilton police say surveillance cameras captured a suspicious situation near Rymal Rd. as a woman exits out of a moving car.

On Sunday December 29, shortly after midnight, police were called to Lexington Ave. and Columbus Gate on the east mountain. Police reviewed security cameras which shows a vehicle travelling south on Lexington when a woman exited while it was still in motion. The car then stopped and two men got out and assisted the woman back into the vehicle.

The car was last seen travelling east on Columbus Gate. It’s described as a newer model, white, four-door sedan with a sunroof.

Police hope someone recognizes the car or people involved so they can check on their well-being.

If you have any information that you believe could assist police you are asked to contact Detective Constable Paul Cottrill at 905-546-2955 or Acting Detective Sergeant Christian Mukendi at 905-546-2907