Hamilton Police Major Crime Unit is investigating a “sudden suspicious death” at Juravinski Hospital that happened at around 2:30 a.m.

A 24-year-old man is dead, after being dropped off at Juravinski hospital with what police call “concerning” injuries.

Hospital reps say ambulances are being directed to the main entrance instead of emergency department, but everything is operating as per usual at the hospital.

Kelly Botelho has the details.