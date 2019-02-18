Hamilton police investigating single vehicle collision on King street

Hamilton police are investigating a single vehicle collision on King street east and Balmoral avenue and charged the driver with drinking and driving. Police say an SUV struck a snowbank then hit a light pole. The crash resulted in significant damage to the vehicle. The driver was a 38 year old Hamilton man. He did not sustain any injuries and was arrested for impaired driving causing bodily harm. He has been released on a promise to appear. A 35 year old woman and a 30 year old man were also in the vehicle and were transported to hospital. They are both in stable condition, although the man suffered a broken leg. Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to call the collision reconstruction unit.