Hamilton police investigating a sexual assault at Valley Park

Hamilton police are asking residents in the area to check their surveillance cameras for suspicious activity following a sexual assault in a secluded area of Valley Park.

Police say in the early morning of September 23 an adult female was sexually assaulted by two males, one was in possession of a knife, at the park in Stoney Creek.

The first suspect is described as white, heavier build with scruffy facial hair and bushy eyebrows. He was wearing a dark hoodie and jeans. The second suspect is described as having a thinner build, wearing a dark hoodie.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Ryan Moore at 905-546-4614 or CrimeStoppers.