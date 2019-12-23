Hamilton police investigate shooting in city’s east end

A man in his twenties was taken to hospital following a shooting in Hamilton’s east end.

Officers were called to a townhouse complex on Oriole Cres. around 9:30 p.m. Sunday.

Police say a man was brought to hospital with minor injuries and has since been released. The victim has been cooperating with police.

Investigators do not believe there is any further risk to public safety.

No arrests have been made and no suspect descriptions have been released.

The Criminal Investigations Branch has taken over the investigation.

Police say a man in his early 20’s was shot last night at the townhouse complex on Oriole Crescent. This is at least the 4th shooting in this neighbourhood this year. Neighbours say they are tired of the violence – they think it’s getting out of hand. @morninglive @CHCHNews pic.twitter.com/l67gx2ypL1 — Sylvie Lendvay (@sylvie_lendvay) December 23, 2019

This is the latest in a series of shooting incidents in the neighbourhood this year.

Back in February, a man in his twenties was shot outside a home on Roxborough Ave. near Glengrove Ave.

The following month, a home on Oriole Cres. was riddled with bullets. There were people home at the time but no one was hurt.

In September, a 25-year-old man was sent to hospital with serious injuries after a shooting on Reid Ave.

All of the incidents happened within a one or two-block radius of each other.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the most recent incident to contact Hamilton police.