Police investigate robbery at Ancaster Rogers store

Hamilton police continue to investigate a robbery at a Rogers cellular store in Ancaster.

On Monday, shorty before 6 p.m., three suspects wearing disguises entered the store at 73 Wilson St. and tied up the employee in the back room. They proceeded to steal cell phones, iPads, tablets and cash before fleeing the store. The employee was not injured.

Hamilton police is asking the public’s help identifying the suspects. The first is described as male, in their 20’s, 5’10-6’2, wearing a black hoodie and white gloves.

The second is male, in their 20’s, 5’10-6’2 wearing a black hoodie with a Boston Bruins logo, black track pants and white runners.

The third suspect is male, 20’s, 5’10-6’2, approx 200 lbs, wearing a black hoodie, and white gloves.

If you have any information that you believe could assist police you are asked to contact Detective Constable Derek Donn at 905-546-8934, or Detective Sergeant Andrea Torrie at 905- 546-2991. Or submit your tip anonymous to CrimeStoppers.