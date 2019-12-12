Hamilton police investigate late night shooting

Hamilton police are investigating a shooting that occurred shortly before midnight on Wednesday.

Officers were called to the scene in the area of Cannon St. E. and Kensington Ave. N.

They recovered evidence that confirmed a shooting had occurred.

No injuries have been reported.

Police will continue searching the area today for further information. They are asking citizens to check security cameras for any suspicious activity.

This is the 44th shooting incident of the year in Hamilton.

Anyone with any additional information is asked to contact Detective Constable Stephanie Cunliffe at 905-546-2956 or Acting Detective Sergeant Christian Mukendi at 905-546-2907.