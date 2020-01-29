Hamilton police investigate ‘indecent act’ in west end

Hamilton police are searching for a suspect in connection with an “indecent act” in the city’s west end.

Police say a person was walking down Lower Horning Dr. shortly after 9 p.m. Thursday when they noticed a car parked on the side of the street.

The pedestrian walked past the car and later noticed the same vehicle again in the area of Purvis Dr.

Investigators say the male driver attempted to initiate a conversation with the victim and then performed an indecent act.

The victim left the scene without further incident.

Police are looking for a man who is described as between 20 and 35 years of age, with an athletic build, messy light brown hair and a distinctively large nose.

He was driving a grey or beige Saturn SUV with partial license plate number BXNS.

Anyone with information that could help police with the investigation is asked to contact police at 905-546-4725 or Det. Sgt. Dave Oleniuk at 905-546-3833.