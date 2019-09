Hamilton police are investigating an early morning home invasion in the city’s east end.

It happened shortly after 4 a.m. on Tuxedo Ave. North, near Dunsmure Rd.

Police say residents were home at the time of the break-in but they do not believe anyone was seriously hurt during the invasion.

Investigators say it is too early in the investigation to determine if it was a targeted incident. No arrests have been made.

Officers will be on scene Friday morning to speak with people in the area.