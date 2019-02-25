Hamilton police investigate city’s 12th shooting incident

Hamilton police are investigating reports of gunfire on the mountain, marking Hamilton’s 12th shooting incident in 2019.

Officers were called to the area of Concession St. and East 33rd St. shortly after 2:30 a.m. on Feb. 24.

Police say no victims have been identified and no arrests have been made at this time.

This is the second shooting incident in as many days in the city. On Feb. 22, police say two men assaulted a 26-year-old man while attempting to rob him. One of the men pulled out a gun and shot the victim in the chest. The bullet ripped through the victim and struck the other man in the leg. The 26-year-old victim was rushed to hospital in critical but stable condition. Police say the alleged accomplice, a 23-year-old man from Ottawa, was found nearby suffering from a gunshot wound. He has been arrested and charged in connection with the robbery.

Investigators do not believe the most recent incident on Sunday is connected to Friday’s shooting.

So far in 2019, there have been 12 shooting incidents in Hamilton. In an effort to battle the rise in gun violence, Hamilton police have increased patrols, executed search warrants and implemented a task force.

Police previously said the majority of the incidents have been targeted but a shooting on central mountain on Feb. 10 was not.

Officers were called to a house near Stone Church Rd. East and Upper Wellington Rd. after a couple woke up to find gunshot holes in the side of their home.

Investigators say no one was injured and police are still trying to determine a motive in the random shooting.

Police say generally victims and witnesses have not been cooperating with police. Investigators are appealing to anyone who may have information about any of the shootings to come forward and contact Hamilton police or call Crime Stoppers to share information anonymously.