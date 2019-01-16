;
2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Hamilton police investigate break in at illegal dispensary

Posted:       Last updated:
Category: Hamilton
Tags: break and enter, Dank Dispensary, hamilton mountain, Hamilton Police Service

Police are investigating an overnight break and enter at an illegal dispensary on Hamilton Mountain.

Officers responded to Dank Dispensary near Upper Sherman Ave. and Mohawk Rd. shortly after 2 a.m. Wednesday. after the alarm went off.

Police say they determined the store was broken into but do not know what was taken.

Hamilton police are maintaining a police presence in the area.

Anyone with information that could help police with this investigation is asked to contact Det. Anthony Santostefano at 905-546-3849.



LATEST STORIES

My Top Drawer

Interval House of Hamilton

Trio sought by police after armed robbery in Hamilton

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php