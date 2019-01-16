Hamilton police investigate break in at illegal dispensary

Police are investigating an overnight break and enter at an illegal dispensary on Hamilton Mountain.

Officers responded to Dank Dispensary near Upper Sherman Ave. and Mohawk Rd. shortly after 2 a.m. Wednesday. after the alarm went off.

Police say they determined the store was broken into but do not know what was taken.

Hamilton police are maintaining a police presence in the area.

Anyone with information that could help police with this investigation is asked to contact Det. Anthony Santostefano at 905-546-3849.