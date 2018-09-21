Hamilton Police investigate armed home invasion

Hamilton Police are investigating an armed home invasion on the Hamilton Mountain Friday.

Police were called to the area of Upper Paradise Rd. and Rymal Rd. West around 6 a.m.

They say three men armed with a firearm entered the home and demanded property from the residents.

The trio fled the scene however it’s not clear if they took any items with them.

Police say they were last seen running east on Amore Blvd.

Police believe the attack was targeted.

The residents were not injured.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 905-546-4947 or Crime Stoppers.