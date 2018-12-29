Hamilton Police Identify man responsible for dollar store stabbing

Hamilton Police have identified the man they say is responsible for a random stabbing at a dollar store yesterday.

38-year-old Rudy Sbranchella appeared in court today. The 66 year old victim is in critical condition, after being stabbed multiple times.

Strangers worked together to help the injured man. Luckily, no one else in the store was hurt.

Police say Rudy took off, but later turned himself in. Sbranchella has been charged with one count of aggravated assault and 5 counts of breach of probation. His bail was opposed today in court.

A traumatic incident, without a clear motive.