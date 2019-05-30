Hamilton Police hold emotional Victims and Survivors of Crime ceremony
It was an emotional day for many at Hamilton Police Central Station. Celebrating the ‘Power of Collaboration,’ the Hamilton Police Service is proud to be hosting this event to remember the victims of horrible crime.
Families who’s loved ones were murdered, say this is a difficult event to come to every year, but say it’s extremely important for the healing process.
Victims and Survivors of Crime Week is taking place across Canada until June 1, 2019.
