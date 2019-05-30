;
Watch CHCH Live... 2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Hamilton Police hold emotional Victims and Survivors of Crime ceremony

Posted:
Category: Local, News, Uncategorized
Tags: ceremony, crime, hamilton police, Hamilton Police Service, murder, victims and survivors of crime, victims of crime



It was an emotional day for many at Hamilton Police Central Station. Celebrating the ‘Power of Collaboration,’ the Hamilton Police Service is proud to be hosting this event to remember the victims of horrible crime.

Families who’s loved ones were murdered, say this is a difficult event to come to every year, but say it’s extremely important for the healing process.

Victims and Survivors of Crime Week is taking place across Canada until June 1, 2019.



LATEST STORIES

Golden State Warriors sharp shooter comes back to where it all began

Hamilton Police hold emotional Victims and Survivors of Crime ceremony

St. Catharines therapists are realizing the importance of getting back to nature

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php