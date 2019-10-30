Hamilton police continue to investigate the disappearance of Brandon Pollock

Police are continuing to ask for the public’s help in locating 31-year-old Brandon Pollock from Hamilton.

Pollock was last seen leaving his residence in the area of Herkimer and Caroline Sts. on September 10, shortly after 4 a.m. Police say this is out of character for him and there is concern for his well-being.

Pollock is described as, male, white, 165 lbs, with a medium build. He has an active lifestyle and is a mountain climber. Pollock usually takes the HSR or walks and frequents Bayfront park and the downtown core.

If you have any information that you believe could assist police with the whereabouts of Brandon Pollock please call 905-546-4725.