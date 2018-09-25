;
Hamilton police continue to search for the shooter in the city’s 6th homicide

Category: Hamilton
Tags: hamilton, homicide, Natshon Defreitas, party, police, shooter


A big heart and a beautiful smile, that’s how family describes 19-year-old Natshon Defreitas who was killed Sunday morning.

It was around 4 am, at a party in a rented out building on Beach road when the teen was shot. He was brought to hospital and later pronounced dead.

“We have yet to develop a profile of the suspect and that’s what we’re going to focus on doing.” Detective Steve Bereziuk, Hamiton police.

Forensics were back searching the inside of 470 Beach road. The building has been owned for 8-9 years by the current owner who rented the facility out to another individual who hosted the party, police say. The party hosts have been using the building for events over the past three weeks The owner of the building has been cooperative with police.

There were about 50 people at the party, police are asking those people to come forward if they have information.



