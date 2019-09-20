Hamilton police continue search for masked suspects in shooting

Hamilton police continue to investigate a targeted shooting in the city’s east end.

It happened around 6:15 p.m. Thursday in the area of Reid Ave.

Police say a male was taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Two masked suspects were seen running eastbound Glengrove Ave. and then fleeing in a black Dodge Charger.

Detectives have not released suspect descriptions at this time and say they are waiting to speak with the victim in hospital.

Police say the incident was targeted and there is no further concern for public safety.

Anyone with information that could help with the investigation is asked to contact police or CrimeStoppers.