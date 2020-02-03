Hamilton police confirm shots fired Friday night

Hamilton police have now confirmed that shots were fired at officers Friday night and they say the same person used a woman as a shield to avoid being caught.

On January 31, around 10 p.m. police were called to the area of Barton and Ottawa Sts. for a suspicious person climbing a fire escape towards the roof. When police located him he ran away and fired shots towards the direction of the officers.

Police caught up with him a short time later and that’s when he positioned a woman between himself and the officers. The woman was let go unharmed and the man continued running towards Britannia and London St.

Police believe the same man was found on another woman’s property a short time later and there was a struggle before he fled again.

The suspect is described as white, in his twenties, with a stalky build. He was wearing a blonde wig and dressed in all black.

If you have any information that could assist police with the investigation you are asked to contact Detective Mario Rizzo at 905-546-2918 or Acting Detective Sergeant Christian Mukendi at 905-546-2907.