Hamilton police Chief comments on the recent increase of shootings in the city

The Hamilton Police Services Board meeting was held in Council Chambers today, and while there were several big issues on the agenda that were discussed, the recent spike in shootings was not.

“So we have seen an increase this year. We knew and we stated last year that this could be a bi-product of pushing out from other communities. We do know that some of the people involved in the shootings have come from beyond Hamilton.” Police Chief Eric Girt.

Superintendent Ryan Diodati is in charge of the new task force that was created to tackle gun violence in the city on February 16th. Since then, there have been five more shootings in Hamilton, the most recent in Upper Stoney Creek.

“One shooting is too many in the city of Hamilton. Whether they’re targeted or random, are obviously a concern for the Hamilton police service.” Supt. Ryan Diodati.

Out of the 14 shooting this year, there have been arrests in only 3 incidents. Police have repeatedly stated that the spike in gunfire is mainly related to drugs. Diodati says they have conducted several raids to tackle that

“To date, we’ve executed 16 warrants, we’ve laid over 100 charges, we’ve seized 5 guns and we’ve seized about $27 000 in proceeds and we’ve seized a number of different drugs including fentanyl, blue meth, purple heroin, marijuana and cocaine.”

Diodati says they need the public’s help in solving these cases. He encourages people that may have seen or heard anything to come forward, either by calling police, or anonymously through Crime Stoppers.