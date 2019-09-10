Hamilton police charge driver caught going 95 km/h over speed limit

A Cambridge man is facing charges after he was allegedly caught going 95 km\h over the posted speed limit.

Officers spotted a GMC Sierra pick-up truck travelling at a high rate of speed on Valens Rd. near Concession 4 around 5:30 p.m. on Monday.

Police say the driver was clocked going 165 km/h in a posted 70 km/h zone.

Officers stopped the truck and charged the 32-year-old driver with stunt driving. His licence was suspended for seven days and his truck was impounded for the same amount of time.

If found guilty in court, the penalties for stunt driving could include a fine between $2,000 – $10,000, up to six months in jail and a two-year licence suspension.