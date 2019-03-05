Hamilton police catch teens climbing out of stranger’s window

Two Hamilton teenagers have been arrested after they were caught climbing out of a stranger’s basement window.

Shortly after 11:30 a.m. on Mar. 4, police responded to reports of a break and enter at a home on Julian Ave. near Barton St. East.

Witnesses told investigators they saw two males forcing their way inside the front door of the home. When officers arrived on scene, they spotted the pair attempting to escape through the basement window.

Two boys, aged 16 and 17, were arrested and charged with break and enter.