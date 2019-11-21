Hamilton police asking for the public’s help in identifying break and enter suspect

Hamilton police are appealing to the public to identify a male suspect responsible for several break-ins on the Hamilton mountain.

On November 18 around noon, a homeowner received notification from their home security system while at work. They returned home to find the break-in. The security system captured this video of the male who broke in.

Police believe the suspect may be related to two other break-ins on the Hamilton mountain that happened earlier in the day.

The suspect is described as white, 40-50 years old, 5’6-5’9 with a medium build. He was clean shaven, wearing a dark hooded winter coat, dark pants and baseball hat.

Police are asking residents in the area to check their home security systems for any suspicious activity. If you have any information contact Detective Constable Fabiano Mendes at 905 546-8967 or Detective Sergeant Marco DelConte at 905-546-3851.