Hamilton Police asking for help in identifying woman in variety store robbery

Hamilton Police are asking for help in identifying a woman in connection with a robbery investigation.

The robbery happened at the Big Bear variety store on Kennilworth Avenue North on January 25th.

Police say two people wearing masks approached the clerk at around 5 am- one of them with a handgun. They made off with a small amount of money.

Contact police or Crime Stoppers if you can identify the woman in these pictures, or provide any information.