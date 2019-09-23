Hamilton police arrest man wanted for uttering threats, criminal harassment

A man with a history of criminal involvement and was wanted by Hamilton police has been arrested.

Investigators say 42-year-old Christopher McLeod turned himself into police shortly before 5 p.m. on Thursday.

He was wanted for uttering threats, criminal harassment, theft, and possession.

Police said McLeod currently has 26 outstanding charges for breaking the terms of his probation.

Investigators issued a news release last week and said McLeod’s behaviour had been escalating and investigators felt he would continue to break his probation orders.

On Monday, police said his bail has been opposed and he currently remains in police custody.

Anyone with additional information that could help police with the investigation is asked to contact Det. Cst. Scott Yuill at 905-546-8911.

