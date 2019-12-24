Hamilton police arrest man after 26 high-end bikes were stolen

Hamilton police have arrested a man in connection with a two-month long investigation into stolen, high-end bikes worth more than $40 000.

Police say they executed a search warrant at a home in the east end last Thursday and found 26 mountain bikes, along with bike parts, high-end skis and prohibited weapons. They believe the bikes were stolen from residential and commercial properties in Ancaster, Aldershot and Dundas.

They say most of the bikes had been taken apart and the parts had been swapped, to try to disguise them.

So far, police have returned 3 of the 26 bikes to their owners, and hope to return the rest of them in the next two weeks.

Jason Kane, 43, of Hamilton, is facing a number of charges including two counts of possession of a prohibited weapon, and three counts of possession of stolen property. Police say the investigation is ongoing and more charges could be laid.

They recommend that you record the serial number on your bike, and call police if it’s been stolen.