Hamilton police arrest Brantford man following foot pursuit

A Brantford man is facing theft and drug-related charges after allegedly stealing a truck in Hamilton and crashing it several times.

Police were called to a strip mall at 657 Upper James St. for reports of a stolen pick-up truck shortly before 7 p.m. on Mar. 9.

The truck’s owner told police he came out of a store to find a man sitting in the driver’s seat of his 2002 Chevrolet Silverado. The man reversed the truck and struck another parked vehicle before driving away. The owner said the vehicle had been locked and the keys were not left inside.

The following day police responded to a call about a heavily damaged, abandoned truck in a ditch near Airport Rd. and East Cargo Rd. The truck’s engine was still running when it was found. Around the same time, police say they received information about a male banging on the door of a home in the area.

“Officers immediately responded and a male and female believed to be related to the truck were observed. The female was arrested without incident: however, the male attempted to flee on foot,” said Hamilton police in a news release.

Officers chased the man down and he was subsequently arrested. Police say the man was in possession of fentanyl at the time of his arrest.

Investigators say the truck was involved in several collision before it was ditched.

Benjamin Curly, 24, has been charged with theft of auto, possession of stolen property over $5,000, four counts of fail to remain, three counts of operate motor vehicle while prohibited, and possession of controlled substance.

Police say the female was released and does not face any charges.