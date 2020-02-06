Hamilton police are searching for Carol Bradshaw

Hamilton Police are looking for Carol Bradshaw (56), she was last seen on Thursday, February 6, at approximately 5:00 p.m. In the area of Delaware Ave and St. Clair Blvd. She is described as a white female, approximately 5’2”, heavyset, and weighs 180 lbs. She has no teeth. She is wearing only a black sweater and dark coloured pants, she was not wearing a jacket and is not dressed for the inclement weather. Ms. Bradshaw has health-related issues and it is important that she is located.

If you see Ms. Bradshaw, please contact the Hamilton Police Service by calling 911 or call 905-546-4725

Or you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit your anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com