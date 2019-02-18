Hamilton police are out on the roads looking for speeders and distracted drivers

Police will have ride programs set up in various locations across the city on February 17th and 18th. CHCH talked with officers about enforcing the new speed limit on the Red Hill Valley Parkway. Hamilton police traffic safety officer Claus Wagner says, safety this holiday weekend is paramount. Speeding is one of the top three reasons for crashes. Ride checks can pop up anywhere across the city. Always be prepared to stop and, under the new rules that came into effect last month, police officers can ask drivers for a breathalyzer test whenever they want.

Seven people have died as a result of collisions on the Red Hill Valley Parkway since 2013. New speed limit signs were posted and police are monitoring the roadway closely. 50 over the limit is considered stunt driving and carries a hefty fine including points. Ward nine Councillor Brad Clark was on the evening news. He says in addition to police enforcement, there needs to be an increase in public education when it comes to speeds on the Red Hill.

If you get caught and convicted, it can cost you up to a thousand dollars, three demerit points and a three day license suspension.