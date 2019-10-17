Hamilton police search for man in hate bias graffiti investigation

Police are searching for a man after a series of hate bias graffiti was found in Hamilton.

Officers were called to four separate reports of graffiti in the area of James St. South and the Claremont Access between Sunday and Tuesday.

The graffiti was along the escarpment stairs as well as the top of the stairs in Southam Park. A mural in the area of James St. South and Beckley St. was also defaced.

Police believe the areas were vandalized in the late evening and early morning hours.

In one incident, a witness saw a suspect in the act and provided a description to investigators.

Police are looking for a man who is described as Asian, roughly five-foot-ten, and between 180 to 190 lbs. He has a shaved head and was seen wearing a grey sweater, blue or green jacket and air pods.

Detectives believe the suspect is the same person involved in a mischief investigation on Sept. 26. in the area of King St. East and Wentworth St. North. The incident didn’t involve any hate bias graffiti, but a suspect was captured on surveillance video.

Detectives with the Hate Crime Unit are asking members of the public to review their security cameras for any suspicious activity.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Acting Det. Sgt. Lisa Chamber at 905-546-3833.