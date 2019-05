Hamilton police are investigating after a 18 year old man was stabbed at Cochrane Road & Central Ave

Police have said it happened somewhere between Cochrane and Central streets in Hamilton. An 18 year old was stabbed in the back and his lung was punctured as a result.

Police say he walked to a nearby Tim Hortons on Queenston road and was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries shortly before midnight.

Police have not released any suspect descriptions.