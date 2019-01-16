Hamilton police are asking for an increase in their operating budget to hire new recruits

Hamilton police are looking for a budget increase in order to hire 27 more people. The chief made the official request at a special meeting of the police services board on Tuesday.

If the latest Hamilton police budget is approved, the service will hire 24 more new recruits who will augment the staff at the three police stations; eight sworn officers at each location.

One detective constable would be added to the sexual assault unit, to support the 84% increase in cases. Police acted on 548 cases last year.

Two new civilian special constables would be hired to help staff the new provincial offences courthouse, now across the street from the John Sopinka criminal courthouse.

The total increase requested is 3.23%, or $5.2 million, for a total budget of $166.4 million.

That’s even though crime rates in Hamilton are dropping. The police chief says the service also spends money promoting safety and education.

“We’ve seen a 47 000 hour increase in calls. The first time we’ve seen that kind of jump in four years.”

A new recruit is paid about $85 000 in salary and benefits; a first class constable makes about $120 000 with salary and benefits. Police are expecting the numbers to go up after the latest contract with the union is ratified.

The police union had been calling for new hires to alleviate the overtime hours police are putting in, but the union spokesperson at the meeting did not want to comment publicly. The police service board members seemed to be supportive of the police increase, and seemed to believe police are truly asking for what they need for public safety, they’re not asking for everything they would like to have.